ECN Capital Q4 EPS Forecast Cut by Raymond James Financial

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for ECN Capital in a report released on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Price Performance

ECN opened at C$2.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$571.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.89. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$1.96 and a twelve month high of C$3.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 200,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$511,300.00. Corporate insiders own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -17.87%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company’s operating segment includes Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.