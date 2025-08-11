ELCO Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $222.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,114,850. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,101,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,726,368 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

