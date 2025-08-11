ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post earnings of ($2.27) per share for the quarter.
ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $4.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.18. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $127.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on NDRA. Wall Street Zen raised ENDRA Life Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.
About ENDRA Life Sciences
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.
