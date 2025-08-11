Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Inuvo Q4 Earnings

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inuvo in a research note issued on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inuvo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Down 29.2%

Shares of INUV opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a PE ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.81. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inuvo by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 134,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Inuvo by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,349 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inuvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

