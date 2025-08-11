ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESAB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1,128.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 323.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 37.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESAB opened at $111.04 on Monday. ESAB Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.13 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.42.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $715.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.80 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 target price on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $189,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $192,225.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,881.61. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

