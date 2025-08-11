Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.47% from the stock’s current price.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Shares of DASH opened at $256.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.81. The company has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $121.44 and a 1-year high of $278.15.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.78, for a total transaction of $348,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 244,905 shares in the company, valued at $59,947,845.90. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,011,631.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,258,226. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 583,537 shares of company stock worth $133,720,004. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,270,000 after purchasing an additional 195,973 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

