Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.62.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 5.0%

EXAS stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $811.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,805,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,760,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,669,000 after buying an additional 2,462,165 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 120.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,128,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,453,000 after buying an additional 1,707,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,537,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $985,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,321 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,919,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,873 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

