Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Exelixis by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,376,000 after buying an additional 3,001,204 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 330.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,484,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,167 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,321,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after purchasing an additional 810,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,110,000 after purchasing an additional 708,312 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.9%

EXEL opened at $37.72 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,515,091.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 412,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,155,892.32. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $805,136.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,781.20. This represents a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 456,605 shares of company stock valued at $20,966,005. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

