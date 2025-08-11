Federated Hermes Inc. Has $166,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 164.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

