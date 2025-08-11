Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 3,131,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after buying an additional 1,073,359 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,741,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 477,634 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Oscar Health by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,813,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,554 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSCR stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.01. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.21.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

