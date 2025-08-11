Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 41,812 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,812 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,658,000 after buying an additional 60,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 43,496 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCT opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

