Fidelis Insurance (FIHL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $604.62 million for the quarter.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $658.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.57 million. Fidelis Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. On average, analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $16.82 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -129.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,242 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 177.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 66,063 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 4.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 41.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 62.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIHL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

