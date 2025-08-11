Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

