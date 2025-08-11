Financial Analysis: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upwork and Zillow Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $769.33 million 2.27 $215.59 million $1.74 7.57 Zillow Group $2.24 billion 8.74 -$112.00 million ($0.26) -311.23

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Upwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upwork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

77.7% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork 31.75% 44.83% 20.55% Zillow Group -2.60% -1.26% -1.04%

Risk and Volatility

Upwork has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Upwork and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 4 8 0 2.67 Zillow Group 0 9 4 1 2.43

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $18.6667, indicating a potential upside of 41.74%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $88.2857, indicating a potential upside of 9.10%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Summary

Upwork beats Zillow Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company’s work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Payroll and Upwork Enterprise, as well as managed and escrow services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

