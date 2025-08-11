First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

FAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First American Financial

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. First American Financial has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in First American Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,627,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,612,000 after purchasing an additional 934,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,150,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,406,000 after acquiring an additional 187,144 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,993,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,333,000 after acquiring an additional 359,777 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,626,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 95,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,217,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.