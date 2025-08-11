First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Holdings Cut by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.