First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 479,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 92,465 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $307.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $66,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,689,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,939,824.80. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

