Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Still a Buy?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares rose 28.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 397,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 114,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

