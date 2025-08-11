Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading 28.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 397,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 114,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Focus Graphite Trading Up 28.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

