Forian (FORA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Forian to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 million.

Forian Stock Down 0.5%

Forian stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Forian has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Forian Company Profile

Forian Inc provides a suite of data management capabilities, and information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers in the healthcare and related industries. It develops commercial, real world evidence (RWE), and market access solutions and proprietary data-driven insights, as well as offers data management solutions.

