Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortis were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fortis by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,443,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,394 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Fortis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,218,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,068,000 after purchasing an additional 612,395 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,870,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,192,000 after buying an additional 604,615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $22,869,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 265,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

Fortis stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4448 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Desjardins raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

