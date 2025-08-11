Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Stock Position Raised by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Free Report) by 2,025.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 2,069.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 2,610.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NORW stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

