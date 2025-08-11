Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 399,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.89 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

