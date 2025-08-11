Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,133,000. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,756,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10,908.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 261,574 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,123,000. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,346,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,773,000 after purchasing an additional 122,531 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $125.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.49. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $94.88 and a 1-year high of $125.64.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

