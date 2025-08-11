Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 794.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 6,059,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $91,687,361.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 6,059,971 shares in the company, valued at $91,687,361.23. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $218.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

