Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 142.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $54.12.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

