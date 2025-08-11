Greif (NYSE:GEF) & Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Head to Head Contrast

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) and Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Packaging Corporation of America and Greif’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Packaging Corporation of America 10.47% 20.08% 10.04% Greif 3.74% 10.21% 3.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Packaging Corporation of America and Greif, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Packaging Corporation of America 0 4 1 1 2.50 Greif 0 3 3 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Packaging Corporation of America currently has a consensus price target of $215.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.65%. Greif has a consensus price target of $74.8333, indicating a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Greif’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greif is more favorable than Packaging Corporation of America.

Packaging Corporation of America has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greif has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Packaging Corporation of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Greif shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Packaging Corporation of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Greif shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Packaging Corporation of America and Greif”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Packaging Corporation of America $8.38 billion 2.11 $805.10 million $10.02 19.61 Greif $5.45 billion 0.58 $268.80 million $3.55 18.78

Packaging Corporation of America has higher revenue and earnings than Greif. Greif is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Packaging Corporation of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Packaging Corporation of America pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Greif pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Packaging Corporation of America pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greif pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greif has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Greif is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Packaging Corporation of America beats Greif on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on transportation assets, such as rail cars, and trucks. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

About Greif

Greif, Inc. engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries. The Paper Packaging & Services segment produces and sells containerboards, corrugated sheets and containers, and other corrugated and specialty products to customers in the packaging, automotive, food, and building products markets; and produces and sells coated and uncoated recycled paperboard, and recycled fiber. This segment's corrugated container products are used to ship various products, such as home appliances, small machinery, grocery products, automotive components, books, and furniture, as well as various other applications. The Land Management segment engages in harvesting and regeneration of timber properties; and sale of timberland and special use properties. As of October 31, 2023, this segment owned approximately 175,000 acres of timber properties in the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as Greif Bros. Corporation and changed its name to Greif, Inc. in 2001. Greif, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Delaware, Ohio.

