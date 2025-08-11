Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $53,185,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,128,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $13,602,000. FPR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,527,000 after acquiring an additional 791,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,569,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 735,931 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 264.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on GO

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

