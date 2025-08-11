GT Biopharma (GTBP) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect GT Biopharma to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GT Biopharma stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.33. GT Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded GT Biopharma to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

