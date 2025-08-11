Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

GWRE opened at $213.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.52. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.94 and a fifty-two week high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $547,653.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,356.65. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,097,204.50. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,572,791. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.92.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

