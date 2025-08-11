Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 152.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $91.55 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.32, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Arete began coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Insider Activity

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,567,360. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,994.60. This represents a 60.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

