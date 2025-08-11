Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sony by 393.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,653,000 after buying an additional 42,083,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821,902 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,776 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,643 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 609.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518,412 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONY opened at $27.15 on Monday. Sony Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $189.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

