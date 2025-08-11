Harbour Investments Inc. Has $29,000 Stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in lululemon athletica by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $827,338,000 after buying an additional 556,406 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in lululemon athletica by 10.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $396,818,000 after buying an additional 130,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in lululemon athletica by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $437,374,000 after buying an additional 151,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in lululemon athletica by 16.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $319,463,000 after buying an additional 160,897 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $189.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.36. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $186.52 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $280.49 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.91.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

