Harbour Investments Inc. Has $31,000 Position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 2,160.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $36.80 on Monday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 920.23 and a beta of 3.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $811,210.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,724,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,149,092.82. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $40,209.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,673.14. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,765. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

