Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $27,000 in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $518,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $326,670,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $127,038,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $108,048,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $89,056,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expand Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of EXE opened at $99.14 on Monday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $123.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average of $107.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 589.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EXE shares. KeyCorp set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

