Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 324 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 60,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $43.74 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

