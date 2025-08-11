Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. CWM LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 42.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 788.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeoGenomics

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Michael Aaron Kelly bought 5,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $749.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.54.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

