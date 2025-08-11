Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Carvana by 39.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $35,963,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,742,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,494,550,286.96. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.20, for a total transaction of $4,732,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 191,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,906,624. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,913,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,044,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.65.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA opened at $348.43 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $124.39 and a one year high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

