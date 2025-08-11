Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 796 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.53% of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $699,000.

Get Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of LAPR opened at $25.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $25.23.

About Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF — April (LAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) losses. The exposure resets each year in April LAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.