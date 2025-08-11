Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $5,891,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,108,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,511,902.32. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $200,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,898,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,155,764. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,274,583 shares of company stock valued at $113,118,257 over the last 90 days. 16.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Noble Financial raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO opened at $120.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.59. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $121.50.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.