Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:FCFY)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:FCFY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA FCFY opened at $25.28 on Monday. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.93.
About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:FCFY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.