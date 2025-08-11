Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:FCFY)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:FCFY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FCFY opened at $25.28 on Monday. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.93.

About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF (FCFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sector-Neutral FCF index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields in comparison to other firms within the same GICS sector FCFY was launched on Aug 23, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

