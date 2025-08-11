Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veralto by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after buying an additional 1,794,992 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $133,058,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $96,888,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $51,986,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veralto by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,074,000 after acquiring an additional 509,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In related news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,938.15. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Veralto Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VLTO opened at $107.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.69. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

