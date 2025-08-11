Haverford Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total value of $6,377,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,494,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,572,657.16. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,474,273. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $201.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.80. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

