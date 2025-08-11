HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.02). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.61) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

CRSP opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $71.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,229.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $141,316.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,083.92. This represents a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simeon George bought 989,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.03 per share, with a total value of $51,499,918.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,730,179 shares in the company, valued at $90,021,213.37. This represents a 133.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

