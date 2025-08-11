HC Wainwright Cuts Earnings Estimates for NPK International

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NPK International in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NPK International’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 62.59%. The company had revenue of $68.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE NPKI opened at $9.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NPK International has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $782.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NPK International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NPK International in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in NPK International in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NPK International in the second quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NPK International in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lori Briggs sold 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $68,602.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 260,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,564.82. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $167,234. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NPK International Company Profile

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

