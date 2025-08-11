Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on HP. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.
NYSE HP opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 0.87.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -303.03%.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
