Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Truist Financial lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $28.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.21. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.22 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 16.15%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 168.07%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

