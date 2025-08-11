ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $2.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.12. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $7.48.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

