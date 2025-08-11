Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.71.

Shares of PODD opened at $307.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 93.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.35. Insulet has a 12-month low of $173.00 and a 12-month high of $329.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Insulet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Insulet by 6.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

