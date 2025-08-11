Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $353.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $331.00 to $353.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.71.

Insulet Stock Up 1.2%

PODD stock opened at $307.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.12 and its 200 day moving average is $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.35. Insulet has a 1-year low of $173.00 and a 1-year high of $329.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

